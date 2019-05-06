Francis I. Shea, of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 3, 2019. He was 60. He was a member of Teamsters Local # 25 for many years. Francis was an avid Boston sports fan and also a friend of Bill W. He always enjoyed spending time with his family especially his beautiful grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him. Former husband and best friend to Michelle Shea of Abington. Loving father of Ashley Wilson and her husband, Scott, of Brockton, Madeline Irwin and her husband, Robert, of Grapevine, Texas, and Casey Shea and her boyfriend, David Savoie, of Braintree. Brother of Anne Nichols and her husband, Brian, of Weymouth, and the late Mary Myers, Michael Shea, Patrick Shea, John Shea, and Thomas Shea. Proud Papa and Poppy to Tyler, Sadie, Brayden, Logan, Allison, Nolan, D.J., Emmy, and Mason. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 101 Columbian Street, Weymouth, MA 02190. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2019