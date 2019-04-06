Dr. Francis J. "Fran" Aprea, 74, of Plymouth, and Scottsdale, Ariz., died peacefully at home on Friday, April 5, 2019, with his family at his side. Fran was the devoted husband of Patti Brennan. On September 9, 1944, in Stoneham, Jenny M. (Destito) Aprea and the late John Aprea welcomed Francis John into this world. He was raised in Malden and Canton, educated in So. Boston, and was a graduate of Gate of Heaven High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Stonehill College and later his doctorate in optometry from New England College of Optometry. Fran worked as an optometrist for most of his life until his recent retirement. Fran was a very humble man with a dry sense of humor. Laughter was his best medicine. He would always look for the good in people, whether he was volunteering for the Kiwanis Club of Plymouth for whom he served as treasurer for over 35 years, or just lending a helping hand to anyone in need. Although his family was his passion, Fran had many interests. He enjoyed golfing whenever he could, especially at his favorite course, the Crosswinds Golf Club. He loved going horseback riding and cherished his time in Arizona with his wife Patti. He also loved sailing and gardening as a few other hobbies. He was known for many of his "Franisms", such as "It's irrelevant!" and "That was a Brenway!" Fran is sure to be missed by the countless lives he touched throughout the years, be it as someone's doctor or just a casual friend that was lucky enough to know him. Besides leaving his wife Patti, he was the loving father of Jason and his wife Rachel Aprea of Plymouth, Jessica and her husband George Holt of Plymouth and the late Rachael Brennan-Gatto. He was the beloved brother of John and his wife Donna Aprea of West Bridgewater, Jim and his wife Sue Aprea of Sandwich, Michael Aprea and his wife Nancy Sciaraffa of Plymouth, and Mark Aprea and his wife Kathy Mattioli of Plymouth. He was the cherished grandfather of Ryan and Caden Aprea. A life celebration visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Davis Funeral & Cremation Home, 373 Court St., Plymouth from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Davis Funeral & Cremation Home at 10:30 a.m. Donations in Fran's memory may be made to the Cranberry Hospice, Inc., 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360, www.bidplymouth.org or the Plymouth Kiwanis, P.O. Box 3351, Plymouth, MA 02361. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary