Francis Joseph Buckley, Age 93, of Pembroke, formerly of Weymouth passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 5, 2020. Francis was born in Brockton, MA to Michael and Anna (Fogarty) Buckley on June 6, 1927. He graduated from the Weymouth High School class of 1945. After graduation he served his country in the Massachusetts Old Guard and enlisted in the United States Navy during World War 2. He was chosen to attend the Navy School of Music in Bainbridge, Maryland. He was called back into service during the Korean War and proudly served aboard the USS Midway CVB-41 where he earned his Blue Nose while crossing the Arctic Circle in the North Sea. After being honorably discharged he continued his music education at Boston University and the New England Conservatory of Music. He studied under Georges Mager and Roger Voisin of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. He also earned his masters in education from Bridgewater State College. Francis also served as a teacher with the towns of Holbrook, Hingham and retired from Weymouth Public Schools in 1992 after 33 years of teaching music. He was a past president of the South Eastern Mass School Bandmasters Association, past president of the Mass Music Educators Association, Member of the South Shore Music Circus Orchestra and member of Local 138 American Federation of Musicians. He was a recipient of the Carr Memorial Scholarship, World War 2 victory Medal, European Occupation Medal, National Defense Medal, American Campaign Medal and the St. George Medal-Italian Military Command. He was a member of the rotary club and a real estate broker for years with Jack Conway and Century 21. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was also an avid gardener and was known for his green thumb. Francis is survived by his son Donald Buckley of So. Yarmouth, his daughter Laurie Boulter and husband James of Pembroke, his sister Eunice Daly of Agora Hills, CA., and his grandchildren Jennifer, Jack, Michael, Kellie, Kendra, Dylan and Madison. He is predeceased by his loving wife Joan Buckley and son Lt. John Buckley and his brother James Buckley. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont St., Duxbury on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Mayflower Cemetery Duxbury. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.