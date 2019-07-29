|
Francis J. Finegan Jr., of West Roxbury, July 27, 2019. Loving father of Michael Finegan of Worcester, Stephen Finegan and his wife Rita of Rockland, Joyce Leary and her husband Kevin of Deleware and James Finegan and his wife Diane of Mansfield. Cherished "Grampy" of 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Longtime dear companion of Della Lycan of Fla.. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Theresa of Avila Church. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.) West Roxbury. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Proud US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Guest book and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 29, 2019