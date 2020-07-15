Dear Finerty Family,

I am saddened to read the death of Bucko, Mr MHS Reunion I'm thankful for his advise on our 50th last year. We also had a great time at the MHS 60's party he put together at the Hoosic Club a few years ago. Get ready for the next reunion, Bucko, we're coming.

Jimmy Mullen

MHS Class of 1969

James G Mullen Jr