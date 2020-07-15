1/1
Francis J. Finerty III
Francis Joseph Bucko Finerty, III of Rockland, formerly of Braintree and Milton, passed away Thursday July 9, 2020. He was 78 years old. Born in Quincy, he was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School with the Class of 1960 and Northeastern University Class of 1966. Bucko was actively involved in both school communities throughout his life. He was the Milton High School Reunion Committee Chairman and Coordinator of the Mystery Man Dinner. At Northeastern University, he was an enthusiastic supporter of the hockey team, ran the 50/50 Raffle at home games and was an organizer for many Frozen Four hockey trips. An avid boater, Bucko was a lifetime member and past Commodore of the Milton Yacht Club, member of the Port Norfolk Yacht Club and co-manager of the Tiki Bar. Beloved husband of Linda C. Honeypups (Dolan) Finerty. Loving father of Kristen Finerty Child and her husband Brian of Marshfield and Sean Finerty and his wife Heather of Rockland. Papa to Madison Child, Patrick Child, Andrew Finerty, Elyse Finerty and Ryan Finerty. Brother of Joyce Finerty of West Yarmouth. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Buckos memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. To send the Finerty family a condolence message, www.dolanfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
GREAT GUY who cared for all of us 1960 Milton Grads. He will be really missed.
Rosamond Cahill Leonard
July 14, 2020
Rusamond Cahill Leonard
July 14, 2020
Dear Finerty Family,
I am saddened to read the death of Bucko, Mr MHS Reunion I'm thankful for his advise on our 50th last year. We also had a great time at the MHS 60's party he put together at the Hoosic Club a few years ago. Get ready for the next reunion, Bucko, we're coming.
Jimmy Mullen
MHS Class of 1969
James G Mullen Jr
July 13, 2020
Linda, Sean and Kristen........so sorry to hear about Bucko's passing. I have many fond memories of college hockey games, Beanpot Tournaments and Frozen Four Tournaments. He was a great guy and a lot of fun. He loved his Northeastern Huskies and was their biggest fan. I will miss him. God Bless him.
Mike Cain
July 11, 2020
Kristen and Sean- so sorry for your loss. He was a great man who, with your mother, raised 2 fantastic people. His legacy will live on thru you. One more addition to the Great Happy Hour in Heaven.
John and Jane Clougherty
