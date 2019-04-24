|
Francis J. Keohane, age 53, of Holbrook, formerly of Braintree, died unexpectedly at home, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Francis was born in Boston, to the late Paul and Joan (Peinert) Keohane. Raised in Braintree, he was a graduate of Braintree High School. He had lived in Holbrook for ten years, previously in Braintree most of his life. Frank was employed as a mechanic for over twenty years with the A Pro Rooter Company in Holbrook. Beloved husband of the late Donna M. (Carey) Keohane. Devoted father of Thomas C. Keohane of Whitman and Samantha M. Keohane of East Bridgewater. Dear brother of Diane Sophis and her husband Mark of Brockton. Frank is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at the Braintree Cemetery, 250 Plain Street, Braintree on Saturday, April 27, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of the family visiting hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Franks memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019