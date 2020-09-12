1/1
Francis J. Moriarty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis J. "Fran" Moriarty, 80, of Middleboro, formerly of Quincy, died April 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Francis and Annabelle (O'Brien) Moriarty, and worked for many years as an electrician with the Massachusetts Port Authority. Fran was a die-hard New England sports fan, and played many sports himself, including hockey, pickleball and golf. He was an avid reader golf enthusiast as well, but his favorite times were those spent in the company of the loving family. He especially relished the times spent with his grandchildren. He was the devoted husband of more than 55 years to Regina (Macdonald) Moriarty. Loving father to Kenneth and his wife Michelle of Pembroke, Kevin of Wrentham, Dennis of Kingston, Robert of Norwell and Patrick Moriarty and his wife Colleen of Holbrook. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Kathryn, Caroline and Emily Moriarty. He was the brother of the late Carol Ann Lydon, and is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial Saturday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In memoriam donations may be made to the Saint Vincent De Paul Society, 53 Oak St., Middleboro, MA 02346. For online condolences, visit www.hamellydon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved