Francis J. "Fran" Moriarty, 80, of Middleboro, formerly of Quincy, died April 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Francis and Annabelle (O'Brien) Moriarty, and worked for many years as an electrician with the Massachusetts Port Authority. Fran was a die-hard New England sports fan, and played many sports himself, including hockey, pickleball and golf. He was an avid reader golf enthusiast as well, but his favorite times were those spent in the company of the loving family. He especially relished the times spent with his grandchildren. He was the devoted husband of more than 55 years to Regina (Macdonald) Moriarty. Loving father to Kenneth and his wife Michelle of Pembroke, Kevin of Wrentham, Dennis of Kingston, Robert of Norwell and Patrick Moriarty and his wife Colleen of Holbrook. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Kathryn, Caroline and Emily Moriarty. He was the brother of the late Carol Ann Lydon, and is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial Saturday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In memoriam donations may be made to the Saint Vincent De Paul Society, 53 Oak St., Middleboro, MA 02346. For online condolences, visit www.hamellydon.com
