Francis J. Ryan (Fran), 65, of Brant Rock, (Marshfield), passed peacefully at home on May 3, 2019 after a long battle with polycystic kidney disease and cancer. Fran was raised and educated in Natick, graduating from Natick High in 1972. He was the founder of Ryan Brothers Painting and the self-proclaimed President of Veronicas Sweetcakes, a family bakery. He loved boating, fishing and being on the water, even if catching fish proved to be ever elusive. Above all else, he loved his family. Fran will be remembered for his optimism and unending sense of humor as he kept friends, family and his medical team smiling and laughing all through his many treatments. When asked for his best piece of advice he said: "Always take care of each other. Oh, and eat ice cream." Fran is survived by his devoted wife and high-school sweetheart Veronica Leslie (Glynn) Ryan. Beloved father of Mary Elizabeth Mendoza and her husband Michael of Quincy, and Patrick J. Ryan and his fianc Roisn White of Brant Rock. Brother of George H. Ryan III and his wife Kathy of New Hampshire, Christine M. Ryan of Natick, Kenneth A. Ryan and his wife Lauren of Natick, John D. (Jack) Ryan and his wife Patricia of Brant Rock, Virginia E. (Ginny) Ryan of Ocean Bluff and the late Daniel J. Ryan and his wife Patrice of New Hampshire. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his "good boy" Aengus. Visiting hours will be Sunday, May 12, from 3 -7 p.m. at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick. Funeral from the funeral home Monday, May 13, at 1 p.m. Followed by a funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Saint Patricks Church, 44 E. Central Street (Rte. 135), Natick. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the PKD Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187. For directions, or to sign a memorial guest book, please visit www.everettfuneral.com. John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508 653 4342
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 10, 2019