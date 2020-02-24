|
|
Francis (Frank) L. Chane, of Kingston, died peacefully surrounded by his family on February 20, 2020, at the age of 88 years old. Frank was born in Waltham and raised in Brighton and a resident of Braintree for over 50 years. He was the loving husband of the late Dolores (Martell) Chane married for over 63 years. He was the son of the late Charles and Rose (Sullivan) Chane. He was the brother of the late Charles Chane Jr, Rose (Chane) Picard and Agnes (Chane) Kolb. He is survived by his three children Janice Sheldon of Pembroke, Carol and her husband Rodney of Rockland and Frank and his wife Donna of Middleborough. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Courtney, Carissa and Cristina Chane all of Middleborough. Additionally, he leaves behind nieces and nephews and their beautiful families. Frank was a Navy Korean War Veteran, a graduate of Bentley College and held the positions of Corporate Controller at various companies. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Washington St., Braintree on Thursday, February 27, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., (Rte. 37), Braintree Wednesday, February 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery Braintree. In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to the Tribute Program 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 24, 2020