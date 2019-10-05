|
|
Francis L. "Jimmy" Kiehle, of Kingston and his beloved Charlestown, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Thursday, October 3, 2019, after a lingering illness. Born in Boston, March 11, 1926, Jimmy attended St. Mary's Grammar School and graduated from Charlestown High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II, where he served in the capacity of Military Police. He had been retired from the MBTA for 32 years. He had been an active member of the Bunker Hill Council 62 Knights of Columbus in Charlestown, American Legion in Somerville, and the Elks in Revere. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary (Sullivan) Kiehle, and his sisters, Florence Higgins and Theresa Whelan. He is survived by his niece, Mary Ann Sheldon and her husband Gerald of Bridgewater; and many nieces and nephews. A period of visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth, followed by a funeral Mass, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 272 Main Street, Kingston. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingston Animal Shelter, 28 Evergreen Street, Kingston, MA 02364. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 5, 2019