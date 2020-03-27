|
Francis L. Murphy Jr., age 93, of Brockton, died peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. "Buster" was born and raised in Brockton, graduated from Brockton High School in 1947, completed the Massachusetts Trade School for Domestic Automatic Oil Heating in 1953 and the Institute of Boiler and Radiator Manufacturers (IBR) school in 1963. After serving in the Navy as a Seaman First Class aboard USS Wyoming (BB-32), he worked at the Fore River Shipyard in Quincy as a pipefitter for 15 years before becoming a plumbing and heating sales representative. Mr. Murphy was the top-performing manufacturer's sales representative at H.B. Smith Company for nearly 20 years. He ended his professional career with Belcher of New England, where he introduced the Italian Pensotti and Riello heating equipment brands to the U.S. market for the first time. As a semi-retiree he worked part-time with multiple plumbing and construction companies in the Boston area as an "emeritus" and mentor. Buster loved reading, woodworking, cooking, traveling to Aruba and other Caribbean islands every February, and spending time with his family and friends. Buster was the beloved husband of the late Josephine D. (Bruno) Murphy; father of Steven M. Murphy and Daniel T. Murphy; and father-in-law of Joanne M. Murphy (deceased) and Paola D. Pietrantozzi; grandfather of Joseph M. Murphy, Michaela A. Murphy, Daniele A. Murphy, and Giulia P. Murphy. He is also survived by his sisters, Evelyn Friedman, Carolyn O'Neil; brother, Kenneth Murphy; sister-in-law, Dolores M. Procaccini; his many friends in Brockton, Quincy, and Boston; and the "Magoun Avenue Gang" (which is not an actual gang). Due to the current coronavirus situation, burial and services will take place privately at a later date. For online guest book and obituary, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2020