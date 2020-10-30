1/1
Francis M. O'Rourke
Francis M. "Frankie" O'Rourke of Plymouth, formerly of Abington, entered eternal rest on October 27, 2020, at age 82. He spent his childhood years in Brookline and Somerville. In later years you could find him at the Charlestown Boys Club where he learned how to swim, bowl and play darts. Frankie worked for many years as a Quality Control Specialist for various companies around the South Shore. During his final years his jokes were famous around the nursing home and his contagious laugh could be recognized from the next room. He was the most generous, loving, selfless and caring man you would ever meet. Frankie enjoyed time he spent with family and friends, he was a champion bowler, a card sharp, a lover of animals and enjoyed Boston sports. Among his favorite things were sweets, Western movies and Sunday afternoon sing alongs. Frankie was the beloved son of the late Francis and Anne O'Rourke. Devoted brother of Claire A. Howsberger and her late husband John. Cherished uncle of Jay Howsberger and his wife Laura, Valerie Howsberger and her husband Stephen McAuliffe. One of Frankie's proudest moments was being a Godfather to Valerie. Also the great-uncle of Vanessa Gilbert and her husband Reggie, Sydney Wade and Dominic Howsberger. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 3 Charles Street, East Weymouth. A Mass of the resurrection will follow at Immaculate Conception Church, East Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In loving memory of Frankie, please consider a donation in his name to one of the following, Brockton Health Center, Attn. Patient Activities Department, 2 Beaumont Ave., Brockton, MA 02302; Charlestown Boys and Girls Club, 60 Green Street, Charlestown, MA 02129; Immaculate Conception Church, 1203 Commercial Street, Weymouth, MA 02189. See www.Keohane.com or call 781-335-0045 for additional information.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - East Weymouth
3 Charles Street
Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
