Francis "Frank" "Buddy" Sheehan, 87, of Braintree, died February 9, 2020. Widower of Mary G. Sheehan, formerly of Braintree, he was the devoted father of Paul F. Sheehan married to Nancy Sheehan of Braintree, Lisa A. Devine of Weymouth and Michelle M. Tierney of Rockland. He was the father of the late Christopher M. Sheehan; loving brother of the late Joan O'Connor, formerly of Dorchester; loving grandfather of Jason T. Sheehan, Sean P. Devine, Mollie P. Devine and Christopher J Devine, and Joshua F. Rivera. A gathering will be held at the Mortimer N. Peck-Russell Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., South Braintree Square, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours will be Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2020