Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
8:30 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
856 Washington St
South Braintree Square, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Sheehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Sheehan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Sheehan Obituary
Francis "Frank" "Buddy" Sheehan, 87, of Braintree, died February 9, 2020. Widower of Mary G. Sheehan, formerly of Braintree, he was the devoted father of Paul F. Sheehan married to Nancy Sheehan of Braintree, Lisa A. Devine of Weymouth and Michelle M. Tierney of Rockland. He was the father of the late Christopher M. Sheehan; loving brother of the late Joan O'Connor, formerly of Dorchester; loving grandfather of Jason T. Sheehan, Sean P. Devine, Mollie P. Devine and Christopher J Devine, and Joshua F. Rivera. A gathering will be held at the Mortimer N. Peck-Russell Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., South Braintree Square, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours will be Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peck Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -