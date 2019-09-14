Home

Francis T. Donahue Obituary
Francis T. "Frank" Donahue, a longtime resident of Braintree, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. He passed away on September 11, 2019, at the age of 89. Frank was born in Quincy. He was a Double Eagle, graduating from Boston College High School and Boston College. He worked as a professional engineer until retirement. Frank will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Doris (Harrington) Donahue. He was the loving father of Dr. Diane Thiboutot, Deborah DeJesus, Janet McHugh and Dr. William Donahue; devoted brother of Virginia Foley, Anne Fallon and the late William Donahue. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Monday, September 16, from 8-10 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 14, 2019
