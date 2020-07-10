Francis X. "Frank" Brown, of Scituate, formerly of Arlington, passed away peacefully, July 7 at 84. Beloved husband of Mary (Farrell) Brown with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Loving father of Christine Ball and her husband Michael, Thomas Brown and his wife Kim, Kevin Brown and his wife Cindy, and Carolyn Regan and her husband Mark. Cherished Papa of Michael, Devin, Liam, Juliet, Katelynn, Kyle, Henry, Madeline, Delaney, Maggie and Daniel. Brother of Diane Harlow, Judy Smulski, David, William, and Susan Brown, and the late Doris Birchall and Jeffrey Brown. He and his family lived in Arlington for more than 35 years, moving to Scituate in 2000. A graduate of Suffolk University, Frank worked for many years at Western Electric in Watertown then went on to run his own real estate appraisal business. Frank especially loved his summers in Scituate where he found his passion to volunteer, including past president at the Scituate Beach Association for 40 years. Frank enjoyed winters in Pompano Beach, FL where he made wonderful friends. Franks true calling was in hosting innumerable gatherings where his love of cooking shined; his Wampatuck Ave, door was always open. Sincere appreciation to Jacob Soumerai, M.D. and the MGH staff for their amazing dedication and care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate on Monday, July 13 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Marys Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Frank may be made in support of the Mass General Center for Lymphoma. Checks can be mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital c/o Development Office, Attn: Tyrone Latin, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
.