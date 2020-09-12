1/
Francis X. Downing
1939 - 2020
Francis Xavier Downing, 81, formerly of Lee, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham, after a long illness. Francis "Franny" was born in Boston in 1939, the son of Walter and Emily Downing and raised, together with his 5 brothers, John, Walter, Jeremiah, Peter, and Stephen, in Hingham. Francis received a BS in Pharmacy from Fordham University in 1963. That same year, Francis married Carol Jane Burns of Weymouth. Fran began his professional career as a drug sales representative for E.R. Squibb in upstate New York. Fran and Carol later moved their family to Lee. In 1972, Fran and Carol purchased McClelland Drug Store on Main Street in Lee, which they operated for more than 20 years. Francis is survived by his wife, Carol Downing of Plymouth, three sons, Peter Joseph Downing of Boston and wife Nubia Isabelle Torres of Bogota, Colombia; Timothy Michael Downing and wife Genevieve de Manio of Carlisle, and Patrick Francis Downing and wife Beth Ann Downing of Franklin. Fran is also survived by his brother, Jeremiah Downing of Carver, and Stephen Downing and wife Susan Downing of Scituate; and seven grandchildren, Natalie, Thomas, Jill, Emily, Caroline, Christopher, and Michael. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Tuesday September 15 at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Monday 5-7 p.m. Interment in Vine Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Agatha Church
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
