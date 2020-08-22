1/
Francis X. Fitzpatrick
Francis X. Fitzpatrick, of Weymouth, died August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann (Menconi) Fitzpatrick. Loving father of Claire Pratt and her husband Thomas of Sandwich, Maryanne Gillis and her husband Paul of Marion and Lynda Clapp and her husband Erik of Cumberland, ME. Grandfather of Thomas, Michael and Sean Pratt, Ryan, Evan and Kyle Gillis and Henry and Grace Clapp. Brother of Harrison Fitzpatrick, Rev. Thomas Fitzpatrick, S.J., Joseph Fitzpatrick, Kathleen Smith and Maryanne Mazzeo. Born in Boston, Fran was a graduate of Cathedral High School and proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. He was an owner of Fitzpatrick Brothers Auto Body in Dorchester, the oldest family-owned and operated auto body repair shop in the United States. Francis X, FX, Franny, Frank, Fran, Fitta, Mr. Fitz; he went by many names, but the most beloved name was Pup. He was larger than life, and the life of every party. He made everyone feel like family. His quick wit and boisterous laugh made everyone laugh with him. Their summer beach house was his favorite place to spend time with family and watch the boats go by. He will be dearly missed by many. Funeral and interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester, will be private. A memorial service to celebrate Fran's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Epiphany School in Dorchester. Fitzpatrick Brothers Auto Body Corporation has had a long-standing relationship with the school. Epiphany School, 154 Centre Street, Dorchester, MA 02124, www.epiphanyschool.com. To send the family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 22, 2020.
