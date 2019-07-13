|
Francis "Frank" Xavier Mahoney, 77, of Quincy passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Beloved son of the late Francis and Helen (Landers) Mahoney. Loving brother of Judy Gibson of Sarasota, Florida. Uncle of Scott Newcomb of Waltham, Massachusetts and Elana Gallagher of Sarasota, Florida. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 115 Crescent Street, Quincy on Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m, family and friends invited. Interment New Calvary Cemetery. For online condolences www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 13, 2019