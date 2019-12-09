|
Francis "Denny" X. Serrilla, 83, of Venice, Fla., passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, with his family at his bedside. Denny was the beloved husband of Cynthia Serrilla, they were married 50 wonderful years. Cynthia passed in September of 2010. They will now enjoy eternal peace together. Denny is survived by his sister, Mary Paige; sons, Michael Serrilla and wife Robin, Peter Serrilla and wife Erin; grandchildren, Tim, Sean and Sarah Serrilla, Paul, David and Anthony Pennini; and many loving nieces and nephews. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Serrilla; his sister, Rita Stearns; his brother, Joseph Serrilla; his daughter, Cindy Meggs. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on December 14, 2019, at St. Thecla Church in Pembroke, Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the , .
