Frank A. Archibald, aged 84, passed away April 16 from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Frank was born to Leslie Archibald and Ruth Mahoney Archibald in 1935. He was a Weymouth resident for the entirety of his life. He graduated from the Weymouth Trade School and after graduation he served in the National Guard. At the age of 25, he built a house for his beautiful bride Barbara and together they raised six children in that very home. Throughout the course of his career, Frank and his brother William owned and operated the Archibald Builders Construction Company. Not only was he a skilled craftsman, but he was also a wonderful teacher to the many carpenters that worked with him. In his time off, he enjoyed golfing at the Rockland Golf Course and fondly remembered and was proud of his hole in one! He was also a member of the Weymouth Elks for many years. More recently, Frank enjoyed his Sunday drives with his daughter and granddaughter to Castle Island, Hull Gut, and Webb Park, and he always made sure to finish the trip with an ice cream. His family will remember him for his work ethic, quiet sense of humor, his love for country westerns, and of course, his cooking. Frank was the father to six children and grandfather to twelve grandchildren. His pride for each and everyone of them was apparent by how he unassumingly kept track of all of the details of their lives and his face always lit up with the mention of any of their names. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Perkins Archibald for 61 years and they shared a devotion that seemed to only grow stronger with age. Frank also leaves behind his very devoted sister Jacqueline Billings of Weymouth. He was predeceased by his sister Lois Ambach, and his brothers William, Richard, David and Donald Archibald. He was also predeceased by his grandson David T. Tamborella, Jr. He continues to be loved by his children: Nancy and her husband David Tamborella of Weymouth; Sandy Sullivan of Weymouth; Frank and his wife Leah Archibald of Pembroke; Daniel Archibald of Weymouth; Christine Goode of Weymouth; Maryjo and her husband Gregg Anderson of Sandwich. He will also be missed greatly by his grandchildren: Angela, Ricky, Danielle, Kyle, Kayla, Abby, Rachel, Dylan, Lauren, Tyler, and Hannah; as well as his great-grandchildren: Lena, Camden and Olivia. Funeral services for Frank are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. We welcome you to offer your support by visiting www.CCShepherd.com and sharing a special memory or message.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 22, 2020