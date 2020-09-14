Frank J. Curreri of Weymouth, peacefully passed away in his home on September 9, 2020. He was born and raised in Jamaica Plain and resided in Dedham where he raised a family. Frank was a pioneer in the video rental business and an entrepreneur in the transportation industry owning Entertainment Tours for 25 years. He enjoyed the company of his friends and family most. He was well known for his kindness, generosity and consideration of others. Husband of Nancy L. (Palumbo) Curreri of Braintree. Father of Nina A. Curreri of Braintree, Michael F. Curreri and his wife, Amy, of Foxboro, and Mark J. Curreri and his wife, Kerri, of Scituate. Brother of Florence Johnston and Josephine Rhees-Barron both of Ft. Myers, FL, and the late Joseph Curreri. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.