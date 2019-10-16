|
Frank John Graziano, 82 years old, of Rockland passed away peacefully Oct. 13, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Rose Marie (Bevilacqua) Graziano, celebrating their 64 year anniversary on October 9. Frank was the devoted father of his 8 children, Anne McDonald and her husband Charlie of Rockland, Joseph and his wife Donna of Abington, Linda of Rockland, Patricia of Abington, John and his wife Christine of Pembroke, Diane MacMillian and her partner Craig MacMurray of California, Mary Wilson and her husband Christopher of Abington, and Sally Gilmartin of Abington. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Frank was the brother of Guy of Randolph and Charles (deceased) of Braintree. Frank graduated from Quincy Trade School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1958. Frank then started a contracting business restoring and painting homes called Graziano and Kling. Frank then decided to join the Abington Police Department where he was respected and admired by so many town members for 27 years. He retired as the Deputy Chief in 1997. Frank enjoyed going to the Taunton Dog Track and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed taking a trip every year with his wife Rose Marie, the love of his life. Frank's greatest joy and happiness came from spending time with his large and loving family. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Friday, Oct. 18, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Rockland, at 9 a.m. Visitation Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Rockland.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 16, 2019