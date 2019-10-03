|
|
Frank J. Haugh, 61, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on September 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Heidi Johndrow; loving father to Frank Haugh Jr., Nick Mele, Kaitlyn Heaman, and Joshua Johndrow; son of the late Mildred Haugh; brother to Marie Dovale and her husband Charlie, and Patricia Haugh Reis; cherished grandfather to Sadie Haugh, Rebecca Heaman, Brooklyn Heaman, and Nick Mele Jr. Frank is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Tiffany Dovale, Nicole Dovale, Danielle Reis, and Montanna Reis. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 2-6 p.m. at 87 Casa Bella Way, Plymouth, Mass. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Pembroke, Mass.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 3, 2019