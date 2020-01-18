The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:45 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Inurnment
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Frank J. Hendry Obituary
Frank J. Hendry, 67 of Quincy, died Tuesday January 14, 2020. Born in Quincy, he was a son of the late Richard A. Hendry Sr. and June M. (Delaney). He was a 1972 graduate Quincy High School, and was their hockey team mascot. Frank was the brother of Richard A. Hendry Jr. of Norwalk, Conn., Pamela O'Neil of Sagamore, Alan Hendry of Squantum and his former wife Kathy O'Hara, the late David Hendry and his former wife Susan Brogan, and was the uncle of Melanie Diaz, Timothy O'Neil, Chuck O'Neil, Elizabeth Hendry, Meghan Overstake, and Wayne Hendry. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday, January 25, from 1 - 3 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, with a closing prayer service at 2:45. Inurnment will be on Monday, January 27, at 1:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frank's memory to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 18, 2020
