Frank Joseph Longo, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a long illness. Beloved husband of A. Wendy (Fryar) Longo for over 50 years and loving father of F. Scott Longo and his wife Elizabeth of Bridgewater, Peter Longo of Plymouth and Mark Longo and his wife Massy of Plymouth. Cherished grandfather of William, Nicholas, Caroline, Steven and Alexa. Brother of the late Janet Silva and devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Frank was born in Taunton, Mass. on April 7, 1940 and was the son of the late Frank and Vera (Viscusi) Longo. Frank was educated in Taunton, a graduate of Monsignor Coyle High School. Frank was also a graduate of Curry College and received his Master's Degree in Education from Bridgewater State College. For over 37 years Frank worked at Blue Hill's Regional High School as a history teacher, football and track coach and later became principal, retiring in 2004. Cooking was one of Frank's many passions. He would often be found in his kitchen cooking for his family and friends. Frank had many signature dishes, most notably his famous Italian meatballs and sauce (though he never revealed all of the secrets to his recipe!). An avid skier, Frank was a member of the Penguin Ski Club in Lincoln, N.H. for over 40 years. Frank also enjoyed golfing, reading, playing cards, watching the New England Patriots, and solving Final Jeopardy each night. In his retirement years, Frank was able to travel extensively with his wife Wendy, family, and friends to places such as Italy, Alaska, Disney World, and the Grand Canyon to name a few. Frank was a devoted Papa and was a constant presence at his grandchildren's sporting and school events and all special celebrations. Visiting hours are the Davis Life Celebration Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) on Sunday August 25, from 4 -7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Bonaventure Church, 801 State Rd., Plymouth. Burial in Vine Hills Cemetery Plymouth. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MA 20852. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 23, 2019