Frank J. Lord, formerly of Mashpee, passed away peacefully at his home in West Yarmouth at age 87 on February 7, 2020. Frank was the proud volunteer School Master of the Mashpee One Room School House for a decade, a builder of over 250 Habitat for Humanity homes throughout the U.S., a volunteer tour guide of historical Duxbury, a beloved guidance counselor and church Youth Group leader, a retired Captain in the Navy, and a lover of ice cream. His family was inspired by the example he led - he was a lifelong learner who enthusiastically gave of his time and effort to champion causes he believed in, and to help others in every way of which he was capable. Born on July 18, 1932, he was the son of Frank and Olga Lord. He was raised in Newton, and married his childhood sweetheart Elizabeth "Betsy" Webber in 1958. Together they lived in Brighton, Lexington, Needham, Duxbury, Mashpee, and West Yarmouth. They traveled throughout the United States and the world together. He is survived by his beloved wife Betsy; their daughter Jennifer Blum and her husband Jonathan and their twin sons Andrew and Christopher; their son Jeffrey and his wife Pamela and their children Matthew, Michael, Mason and Madison; and sisters Phyllis Higgins and Lillian Milek. A private family burial service will be conducted at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 1 p.m. at The Club at New Seabury in Mashpee. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank's name may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod at 411 Main St, Suite 6, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675, or to the Mashpee Congregational Church at PO Box 1796, Mashpee, MA 02649, or to a . For online guest book, full obituary, and celebration of life details, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2020