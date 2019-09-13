|
|
Frank J. Romano, aged 96, of Bridgewater, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. Mr. Romano was a devoted husband to his wife of 64 years, Genevieve R. Romano, who predeceased him. He was the son of the late Frank and Rose Romano of Fitchburg; his sisters Josephine Carito and Helen Capone, also predeceased him. Mr. Romano was born, raised and educated in Fitchburg, graduated from Boston English High School, and then attended Boston University studying business. Mr. Romano proudly served his country with distinction for nearly three years during World War II in the US Army as a Combat Engineer, responsible for building temporary bridges and roads, and serving in the military police. Frank worked as a Salesman for Citrus Fruit Juice Company, as a Deli Attendant for Supreme Market, and as a Supervisor at John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Frank loved listening to big band music, watching classic movies, reading home and auto magazines, refinishing furniture, and participating in the community bocce and shuffleboard leagues. He was known for his warm and caring nature, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was a devoted family man and friend and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Frank dedicated his life to his wife and four children and their spouses, Frank J. Romano, Jr., who predeceased him and Cheryl of Middleboro, Joanne M. Anderson and George of Bourne, John R. Romano and Pauline of Rochester and Paul W. Romano and Judith of Ashland; nine grandchildren, Tony, Matthew, Lisa, Carl, Michelle, Elizabeth, Andrew, Pamela and Thomas; seven great-grandchildren, Sophia, Evan, Isabella, Ryan, Lily, Zachary and Owen; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend both the visiting hours on Sunday, September 15th between 2-5pm, and the funeral services on Monday, September 16th at 10am at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason in Bridgewater. For directions and online guest book visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com (508-697-4332). Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019