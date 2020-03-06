|
Frank L. Tedesco Sr., of Norton, passed away unexpectedly on February 29, 2020 at the age of 99. Born and raised in Weymouth, Frank graduated from Weymouth High School. He went on to further his education, by receiving a Bachelors degree from the University of Nebraska. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during WW II as a B24 Liberator Pilot. Over the years, he received many awards for his military service, most recently in May of 2019, Frank was awarded a high medal of honor, the Legion D'Honneur for his service alongside France, during WW II. Before retirement, Frank worked for many years as an Aircraft Engineer for General Electric. He spent countless hours volunteering: building the Spirit of Massachusetts in Boston, restoring a B24J Liberator with the Collings Foundation, in Stow, Mass. and public speaking educating the public on events of WW II. Frank's passion for photography was evident by his numerous features in publications. On the weekends, he loved to sing and perform at clubs and piano bars. Frank was a kind, selfless, and loving man who cared for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of the late Benevieve (Craig) Tedesco. Loving father Elyse Tedesco and her longtime partner Lenny Allison, Frank Tedesco, Jr. of S.C. and the late Colette Saro. Dear son of the late Ralph and Nettie (Zeoli) Tedesco. Brother of the late John Tedesco and Marie Kelly Tedesco. Devoted grandfather of Larry MacDougall, Candice Fisher, Carly Capozzi, Daniel Tedesco and Kayla Tedesco. Frank is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and long-time friend Brenda Sabin. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, March 8, from 2 p.m. | 6 p.m. at Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 North Main Street (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, Randolph. Burial will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020