Frank P. DeFrancesco III, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Geraldine E. (George). Cherished son of the late Frank Jr. and Agnes (O'Donnell). Dear father of Frank P. IV and his wife Karen of Quincy, Mikel G. and his wife Lisa of Franklin and the late David G. DeFrancesco. Loving Jidi of Mason, Evan, Tanner, and Gianna. Also survived by caring nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Monday 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10 at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury. Very Rev. Fr. Timothy Ferguson officiating. Interment in The Gardens at Gethsemane. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019