Frank R. Eisenhauer, 83, of Hingham and Cape Cod, devoted husband of the late Patricia Eisenhauer and son of late Rose Comunale and Stanley Eisenhauer, died peacefully on Cape Cod on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was the loving dad to Katherine Thomas of Ooltewah, Tenn., Elaine Banta of Hyannis, Stephen Eisenhauer of Oxford, Frank R. "Ricky" Eisenhauer II of Clifton Park, N.Y., Nadine Eisenhauer of Quincy; and the best ever Papa to nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Frank was born in Boston and had a flare for style and fun. He was a successful entrepreneur and a career beautician owning popular beauty salons on the South Shore. Wherever he went he made friends and was loved by all. He enjoyed life through outdoor recreation; whether on the hills, in the woods or at the shore. No matter what the season, his never-ending basement brought him immense joy year round; a pop in one hand and a power tool in the other. A celebratory gathering of family and friends will be held graveside for the companion interment of Frank and Patricia on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, volunteer and make a difference in a loved one's life or make a donation to Beacon Hospice or a . For online guest book, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019