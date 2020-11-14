Frank "Ricky" Richard Eisenhauer II, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at home in Clifton Park, N.Y., on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born in Plymouth, Mass., he was the son of the late Frank and Patricia Eisenhauer of Hingham. Ricky worked as a foreman for Local 29 Boilermakers out of Quincy, Mass., for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing disc golf, taking trips to casinos, tending to his garden, and was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Acosta Eisenhauer, daughters, Rachel (Dyllan) Beck, and Francesca (AJ) Mangino, of New York, and his siblings, Elaine Banta of Hyannis, Mass., Nadine Eisenhauer of Quincy, Mass., Stephen Eisenhauer of Worcester, Mass., and Katherine Thomas of Ooltewah, Tenn. He is also survived by his beloved grandsons, Reece Franklin Beck and Anthony "Nino" Richard Mangino, and his extended Eisenhauer and Acosta families. Ricky was an easygoing, generous, fun-loving, and dedicated family man. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him, and he will be profoundly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to ASPCA.org
.