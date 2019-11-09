Home

MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home
760 Washington St.
Whitman, MA
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
MacKinnon Funeral Home
760 Washington St.
Whitman, MA
Franklin W. Harbester III Obituary
Franklin "Frank" W. Harbester III of Hanson died peacefully at his home, per his wishes, November 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness. Frank was the son of the late Franklin and Rose (Ray) Harbester. Frank was raised in Needham. He was the owner of Franklin Crane Service of Hanson. Frank was especially gifted as a crane operator. He was very well respected in his field. Frank began his business, Franklin Crane Service, at the age of 21. He was the youngest member to receive his crane operators license. Frank was happiest when he was fishing with his friends on his boat "The Bulldog". He was the loving father of Franklin W. Harbester IV and Anthony Raddatz of Hanson, and the late Wendy Ann Harbester; devoted Papa to Victoria, Alexandra, Elizabeth Harbester and Mia Raddatz; loving brother of Judith Rose Slamin; and brother-in-law of the late Robert (Slats) Slamin of Newton, Edith Ray Thompson of Plympton; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends invited to visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman on Sunday, Nov. 10, 4-8 p.m. Funeral service on Monday in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Franks memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institution, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019
