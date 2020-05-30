Fred A. Abdallah
Fred A. Abdallah of Quincy passed away suddenly on Friday, May 22, 2020, at age 58. A lifelong Quincy resident, he had a 32-year career with the Norfolk County Sheriff's Department, retiring as a Lieutenant in 2017. The beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth "Mary Beth" (Mattie) Abdallah, Fred was the loving son of Abraham F. Abdallah of Norwood and the late Bernice H. "Chickie" Abdallah; devoted brother of Abby M. Ash of Quincy and James A. Abdallah and his wife Andrea of Weymouth; brother-in-law of Robert Mattie of Quincy; loving uncle of Nicole Price and her husband Will, Richard C. Ash, Brianna, Danielle and James Abdallah and Amelia, Aiden and Faith Mattie. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Sunday, May 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church 550 Washington St. Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy. Visitors will be allowed in, as guided by staff, in small numbers. Social distancing will be maintained per CDC guidelines. Face masks must be worn per state and city regulations. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to Project Paws Alive, Inc. 1193 SE Port Saint Lucie Blvd Suite 289 Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952, which provides protective vests for K-9 dogs, https://projectpawsalive.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
JUN
1
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
JUN
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
