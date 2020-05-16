|
|
Fred E. Zumbahlen Jr., age 76, of Weymouth passed away after a long illness on Monday, May 11, 2020. Fred was raised in Weymouth graduating from Immaculate Conception Elementary in 1958 and Weymouth High in 1963. He then graduated from Quincy College with an associate's degree in business. Fred served in the Army Reserves for six years and worked at Quirk Motors for over 30 years. He enjoyed skiing, tennis, the beach, and summer entertaining. He also loved attending various Oktoberfests and trips to the Cape and N.H. Fred was also a member of the Weymouth Elks. Fred was predeceased by his mother Mary Zumbahlen (Casna) and his brother Gary Zumbahlen. He is survived by his father Fred Zumbahlen Sr. and his sister Janeece Zumbahlen both of Weymouth. He is also the uncle of Mark, Kara, and Jayden. Funeral arrangements for Fred are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Fred will be interred in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church at 720 Broad St., Weymouth, MA 02189. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020