The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Zumbahlen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred E. Zumbahlen Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred E. Zumbahlen Jr. Obituary
Fred E. Zumbahlen Jr., age 76, of Weymouth passed away after a long illness on Monday, May 11, 2020. Fred was raised in Weymouth graduating from Immaculate Conception Elementary in 1958 and Weymouth High in 1963. He then graduated from Quincy College with an associate's degree in business. Fred served in the Army Reserves for six years and worked at Quirk Motors for over 30 years. He enjoyed skiing, tennis, the beach, and summer entertaining. He also loved attending various Oktoberfests and trips to the Cape and N.H. Fred was also a member of the Weymouth Elks. Fred was predeceased by his mother Mary Zumbahlen (Casna) and his brother Gary Zumbahlen. He is survived by his father Fred Zumbahlen Sr. and his sister Janeece Zumbahlen both of Weymouth. He is also the uncle of Mark, Kara, and Jayden. Funeral arrangements for Fred are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Fred will be interred in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church at 720 Broad St., Weymouth, MA 02189. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
Download Now