Fred Ofori-Atta Boakye of Weymouth, passed away March 22, 2020. Fred was born in Ghana, West Africa, to the late Joseph (Nana Yaw) and Emelia Esi Quarshie. He attended secondary school and college in Ghana. Fred worked for many years as a sales consultant for several dealerships, most notably, Quirk Chevrolet, Best Chevrolet, Sullivan Brothers and Weymouth Honda. He was a devout Christian and deeply committed to his family. Fred enjoyed field hockey, tennis, football and studying the Bible. Beloved husband of 39 years to Roberta B. (Toomey) Boakye of Weymouth, he was the loving father of Fred Kofi Boakye and his wife Jennifer of Weymouth, Fredua A. Boakye of Weymouth, Nadine Ama Otiwa Boakye of Texas and Nicholas C. Boakye of Weymouth; dear brother of Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Nana Poku Ofori-Atta, Ama Otiwa Boakye, Alice Boakye, Kuntu Boakye, Oheneba Yaw Boakye, Duke Boakye, Nana Abaka, Veronica Apiah, Kofi Korash and Alex Segbedzie; first cousin of The Honorable Nana Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana; cherished grandfather of Nana-Poku, Paa-Kwesi and Fredua Yaw Boakye. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public memorial service shall be held at a later date. In loving memory of Fred, please consider a donation in his name to South Coastal Family Support Center, 1189R North Main Street, Randolph, MA 02368, or Christ Church Quincy, Quincy, MA 02368. See www.Keohane.com and visit his obituary page for online condolences and for live streaming of Fred's service on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2020