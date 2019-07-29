|
Frederick A. Durling, of Hingham, passed peacefully at the South Shore Hospital on July 26, 2019 at the age of 75. He was the beloved husband of Verna M. (Dunham) Durling for 49 years. Dear father of Mark A. Durling and his wife Kristen of Carver and proud grandfather of Matthew and Abigail. Frederick was survived by many loved nieces and nephews as well as sisters, Georgia Bates of Scituate and E. Ann Hardwick of Maine. He was the cherished son of the late George and Eleanor (Fairbank) Durling. Frederick was a proud Airforce Veteran during the Vietnam era and a boat captain in the city of Boston for many years as well as a sports and train enthusiast. In lieu of flowers, family has requested that donations be made in Frederick's name to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St, Quincy, MA 02169 or www.SalvationArmy.org and the South Shore Baptist Mission Fund. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 30, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the South Shore Baptist Church, 578 Main Street Hingham. Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning July 31, at 11 a.m. at the South Shore Baptist Church. Burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. For additional information and online guest book, please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 29, 2019