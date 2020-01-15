|
Frederick Alfred Fairbank of Hull passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Paula (Murphy) Fairbank, he was the father of Douglas Fairbank (daughter-in-law Dawn), Frederick Bruce Fairbank (partner Ginny), and his 4 stepchildren, Philip, George, Laura and Lisa Mackertich; grandfather of Brian and Jessica. Freddy was a U.S Airforce veteran, a member of the Laborers Union Local 133, a local clam digger and also worked at Hull High School as a janitor prior to retiring. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. Relatives and friends are invited. Memorial donations in Freddy's memory may be made to the . For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020