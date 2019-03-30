|
Frederick Allyn Shoenberger, thrice a husband and father of two biological and stepfather of four children, passed away on Thursday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 66. Rick was born December 22, 1952, in Charlotte, N.C., to Frederick and Lois Pauline (Sims) Shoenberger. At the impressive age of 15, he enrolled at Georgia State College to then transfer to North Carolina School of the Arts for his talents as both a singer and violist. He dropped out to pursue a career as a both a professional violist and sound design engineer for major theater and rock productions. In 1977, he married Deborah Ann Engene, moved to Hollywood to work in the entertainment industry and together raised two children, John and Sarah. In 2004, his relationship dissolved and he subsequently married Norma Fautz and, in 2008 Hyang-Eun Lee. Rick had a profound passion for music. In addition to his talents vocally and on the viola, he taught himself to digitally compose music and delighted in composing a symphony. He enjoyed outdoor activities despite his reputation as a deeply clumsy person. He delighted in good, vivacious company and deeply wanted to see everyone around him laughing and fully of joy. His deference to gratitude and all things beautiful was appreciated by all who came in contact with him. Rick never met a stranger. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Frederick, and his mother, Lois Polly. He is survived by his wife, Hyang-Eun; and his two children, John and Sarah; his sister, Beverly and her husband Norman; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and stepchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the First Parish Unitarian Church, at 222 Main Street, at 1:30 p.m. (Parking across the street at the Beal House). Please bring funny stories and pictures of Rick and family that bring you joy, laughter and peace. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 30, 2019