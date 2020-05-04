|
Frederick C. Roedel of Hingham, age 78, passed on Tuesday April 28, 2020, after a valiant, six-month battle with glioblastoma. Beloved husband to Kate (Manning) for 45 years, devoted father to sons Carl (Jenn) and Edward (Kate) and proud Grampie to six cherished grandchildren; Natalie, Wilson, Brendan, Samuel, Cole, and Elizabeth. Son of the late Harold and Stella Roedel of Frankenmuth, MI; brother to Al Roedel (Kathy) and the late Ruth Geyer (Bill); and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Fred was born in Frankenmuth, Mich. in 1941 and earned a degree from Western Michigan University and an MBA from Old Dominion University. A graduate of the US Army Ranger School, Fred served in the US Army and earned the rank of Captain. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam where he was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded in combat. After leaving the service Fred worked for a variety of companies including Polaroid and Kiddie Products. Fred was a friendly soul, always willing to help, and always willing to celebrate any occasion. Throughout his life he remained a faithful Michigan collegiate sports and Boston Celtics fan; and always preferred to watch with a cat in his lap. He will be remembered fondly by many. Services will be private, with burial in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Fred's memory to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation research at curesma.org Messages and condolences can be left on his online register www.mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2020