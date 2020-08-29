Frederick F. Freddy Connor, of Sun City, FL., formerly of Randolph, passed away on August 19, 2020, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Boston, Fred graduated from St. Ann High School in Dorchester. He later went on to receive his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Stonehill College. Fred retired after 20 years as a Randolph Police Officer. He also worked for many years as a court officer at the Dedham Superior Court and at Randy Boat Shoe Co. in Randolph. After a tragic accident left him in a wheelchair, Fred became a advocate and champion for the handicapped. His disability never slowed him down, as he was always busy gardening, building and working with stone and he had a passion for writing poetry. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, colleague and friend, Fred will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Fred was the beloved husband of Ellen (Griffin) Connor. Loving father of Gregory Connor of No. Attleboro, John Connor of Northport, FL and Michael Connor of Plymouth. Devoted brother of Stephen Connor of AZ and the late Walter, Robert and Kevin Connor. Dear 'Grampy' to Matthew, MacKenzie, Maggie, Nicole and Brittany. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 31st. in St. Mary Church, Randolph. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings and social distancing, relatives and friends are invited to the burial at Fern Hill Cemetery in Hanson at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Disabled American Veterans
