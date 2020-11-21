Frederick G. Holler of Quincy, Fred at the age of 80, died peacefully on November 12, 2020. Fred was a proud Navy veteran (aviation mechanic) and the Foreman for a sheet metal Company for many years. He loved the ocean, fishing and eventually left his job as Foreman to fulfill his dream and became a Boston lobsterman. Fred was known to all as a kind compassionate man, but his true compassion showed through his love for animals, especially when it came to his dog Hoover. Born in Boston, April 30, 1940, later settled in Quincy, Hough Neck husband of 30 years to Olga Holler, formerly married to Katherine Holler, the mother of his three children, Diane OMeara of Quincy, Jeanne Healy and husband Edmond Healy of Braintree, and Steven Holler of Quincy. Fred is also survived by his grandchildren, Paige MacDonald, Erin OMeara, Ashley Ebbs, Heather Healy, Hannah Healy, Catherine Healey, Courtney Holler, Shelagh Holler. Fred was the son of the late Helen Holler of Quincy, the brother of the late Henry Holler, Sr. of Quincy, Philip Holler of VT, the late Norman Holler of Quincy and Chuck Holler of Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Fred may be made to: The Quincy Animal Shelter, 52 Broad St., Quincy, MA 02169.



