Frederick J. Marks "Freddie", of Hull, peacefully journeyed "to the other side", on July 24, 2020, at the age of 88, after enjoying a wonderful life. A Truck Driver by occupation and a loyal member of the Teamsters Union, his CD handle was "Barnacle Bill" and he loved being on the road. Freddie was a wonderful storyteller and the tale always started with, "did I ever tell you mystory." Freddie was an avid golfer and loved to read. Even up until the end, when asked how he was doing, Freddie always responded with, "couldnt be better" and how true that was. Fred was predeceased by his former wife Phyllis L. (Collins) and first grandchild Robert Marks, Jr., of Braintree; his parents, Lillian (Rose) and Alfred Marks of Boston; and siblings, Gregory, Joseph, Beverly and John; and his precious dog Ruthie whom he adored. He and his wife Judy (Farina) were happy together for the last 30 years. Fred was also a friend of Bill W. for over 30 years. He is survived by sons: Frederick Marks, Jr. and former wife Joan (Woolf), Robert and his wife Donna (Adams) of Braintree, Steven and his wife Barbara (O'Connor) of Abington, and Michael F. Marks of Quincy. He was the "Bonus Dad" of Allison (Vaughan) Kierce and her husband David of York, PA, and Jason Vaughan and his wife Sara of Chesapeake, VA. Fred leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Jenny, Jamie, Patrick, Kellie, Valerie, Brendan, Christopher, Amy, Nicholas, Kelsey, Trevor, Stephanie, Vanessa and Alex, and great-grandchildren: Lucas, Zachary, Tyler, Caleb, A.J., Zeke, Leo, Isla, Norah, Jason, Jackson, Colin, Nicholas, Dominic, Lily, and Leo. Fred is also survived by his brother Kenneth Marks and sister Diane Sullivan and husband Jack, of FL. A private burial will take place at the Hull Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to remember Freddie by supporting The Bobby Marks, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, 46 Wellington Street, Braintree, MA 02184; Joe Bidens Presidential Campaign; or the Friends of the Paragon Carousel, P.O. Box 100, Hull, MA 02045. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com
.