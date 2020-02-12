|
Frederick L. "Fred", a lifelong resident of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by his family on February 9, 2020. Fred was born in Weymouth, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Leone. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II. Fred was the founder and owner of Mercury Metal in Rockland and Abington and also Computron in Whitman. He was an excellent golfer and belonged to many local golf clubs including Rockland and he also loved spending time with his family. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Geraldine "Jerry" Leone; loving father of Diane O'Lalor and her husband David of Asheville, N.C., Susan Puorro and her husband Dennis of Italy, Russell Leone and his wife Re of West Dennis, and Cindi Bissonnette and her husband Peter of Fla., and Maine; dear brother of Joe Leone of Rockland, Dick Leone of The Villages, Fla., and was predeceased by his siblings, Gus Leone, Tony Leone, Lucy Ciavattieri, Mary Galante, Betty Sheppard and Bill Leone. He was the proud grandfather of Nicholas and Heather Leone, Jack and Erik Lindgren and Alex and Corey Bissonnette and great-grandfather of Landon and Sophie Miggins. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 1-3 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 3 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Fred to a . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020