Frederick M. Donahue of North Weymouth died on Friday, April 26, 2019, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, with members of his family at his side. He was 72 years old. He was born in Cambridge. Fred lived in North Weymouth for many years. He was a 1964 graduate of Weymouth High School. He was a carpenter for many years working in Boston and around the South Shore. Fred was a New England Patriots fan and enjoyed watching them win the Super Bowl this past February. Fred was the beloved son of the late Frederick H. and Rita M. (Hart) Donahue; devoted brother of Judith M. and her husband David McSharry of Duxbury, Robert E. Donahue of Brookline and Plymouth, John J. and his wife Margaret Donahue of Lowell, Michael C. and his wife Martha Donahue of N. Weymouth, and Mary K. Conley and her husband George Doherty of N. Weymouth. Also survived by nineteen nieces and nephews and many other great-nieces and nephews. Fred's family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the care he received from the wonderful doctors, nurses and others at South Shore Hospital and the staff and nurses at the V.N.A. of Norwell. Funeral services were private. Fred was laid to rest in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred may be made to St. Francis House, PO Box 120499, Boston, MA 02112. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2019