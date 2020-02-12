|
Frederick M. "Fred" Granato, age 89, of Hollywood, Fla., formerly of Dorchester, Mass., died peacefully on November 27, 2019, at Bridges in Hingham, Mass. Beloved husband of the late Laura Granato, son of the late Joseph Granato and Crocifissa Granato of Revere and the last of five siblings, Fred is survived by loving family and friends. Master Sergeant Fred Granato was a decorated Korean and Vietnam veteran and proudly served for over twenty-five years in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and quality control specialist. Fred also served as a Police Sergeant for the University of Massachusetts Department of Public Safety as a supervisor, armorer and firearms instructor. Fred and Laura spent many happy retirement years in Florida, enjoying the beaches, art fairs, cold beer, casinos, racetracks and especially hosting and entertaining family and friends. Fred was a man of many interests and talents and a gentle and generous soul who will be sorely missed. Friends and relatives are invited to attend funeral services in celebration of Fred's life Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul, 147 North Street, Hingham, Mass., with military honors to follow.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020