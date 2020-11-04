Frederick "Rick" O. Comstock III, musician, beloved husband, passed away on October 3, 2020, in Hull. He was the son of the late Dorothy Beck Comstock, the neighborhood's "cool mom" and former Word War ll fighter pilot Frederick O. Comstock Jr. of Rumson and Red Bank, New Jersey, respectively. He was raised by them in Clifton, New Jersey, with many memories of carefree childhood summers in Rumson at the Jersey Shore. He is survived by his wife and partner in life, love and music, Mirana Abbott Comstock, and the music they made together for many decades both in their previous home in New Yorks Greenwich Village and in the studio he built in their home in Hull. Inspired in part by the many musicians in the Shore area, Rick started playing guitar in his teens, studying both jazz and rock guitar, and continued playing and recording for most of his life. He designed, built and ran Soundspace, a popular music studio in downtown New York, and the bands he fronted with his wife played all the major clubs on the city scene, with airplay on rock radio and videos in rotation on MTV. In addition to his ongoing career in printing, in more recent years, he produced their alternative rock/dance duo Theory of Tides online, as well as playing guitar, bass and percussion. With a degree in Marine Biology from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Rick loved the beach and was totally at home in the water. He also loved to dance, especially in the clubs in Provincetown, where he and his wife were married. His neighbors remember whatever work he was doing around the house or yard, he would always take the time to chat and have a laugh with them. Rick would have been sad to see Eddie Van Halen's recent passing and his wife hopes he is jamming with him in that rock 'n' roll band in heaven and playing with his late and much-loved pup Macs. Images will be shown and his recorded music played at a private memorial service for friends and neighbors on Nantasket Beach in Hull, entrance on Kenberma Street and Beach Avenue, on Saturday, November 7, rain date November 8, at 3:45 p.m. Bring your own beach chair or beach blanket, masks and social distancing will be observed. Donations may be made to the Sweet Relief Musicians' Fund at Sweetrelief.org
