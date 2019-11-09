|
Frederick P. Rafuse, age 66, entered into eternal life on November 1, 2019. Fred was born and raised in Roxbury and lived in Weymouth before moving to Quincy in 1976. He was a Vietnam era Air Force veteran. He graduated from Stonehill College. Mr. Rafuse was an auditor for the Internal Revenue Service. Fred was a faithful parishioner and usher of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Son of the late Alfred and Elizabeth (Peterson) Rafuse, he was the beloved brother of Roy and his wife Joan Perrow of Quincy, Laurie and her husband David of Needham, John of East Providence, R.I., Daniel and his wife Lori of Brockton and the late Maryellen Daigle and Joseph Rafuse; loving uncle to Michelle, John, Stephanie, Jennifer, Danielle, Joseph, and James; brother-in-law of Jack Daigle. Visiting at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth landing on Monday, November 11 from 8:30 until 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy, at 10a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in St. Marys Cemetery, Quincy. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to the Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad St. Quincy, MA 02169. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019