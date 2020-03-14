|
Frederick T. (Fred) Barrett, of Modesto, Calif., died unexpectedly on February 24, 2020 at his home. Son of Thomas P. (Tom) and Elizabeth M. (Liz) Barrett, Fred was born in Palo Alto, Calif., raised in Turlock, Calif., and then Modesto, where he attended Beyer High School. Following service in the U.S. Army, he returned to Modesto and remained a life-long resident. Fred worked in local construction for many years. Fred most enjoyed time he spent with his family, his life-long friends, and his two house cats that were his much-loved companions. Fred is survived by his father Tom, of Duxbury, Mass., sister Cathy (Barrett) Foley and husband Jack of Scituate, Mass., brother Dennis and wife Debbie of West Valley City, Utah, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Fred was pre-deceased by this mother Liz, his brother Richard, and his grandmother Eva Toy. A number or close friends in the Modesto area also mourn the loss of Fred. A private burial in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Modesto will take place following a private memorial service. Contributions in Fred's name may be payable directly to Stanislaus Animal Service Agency (SASA) and sent to SASA at 3647 Cornucopia Way, Modesto, CA, 95358.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 14, 2020