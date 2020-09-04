1/1
Frederick Van Schyndel
Frederick F. Van Schyndel, of Plymouth, passed away on February 6, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born in Boston, September 14, 1927, the son of the late Petrus H. and Maria E. (Mittlemyer) Van Schyndel. He graduated from Boston Trade High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army, including time in Japan at the end of World War II. After being honorable discharged from the Army, he worked in the auto body trade and then as an industrial arts teacher for 24 years, retiring from the Boston Public School System in 1989. In 1950, he married Ruth Beckett and settled in Randolph, where together they raised their family. Later in life, he married Virginia Crane. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, singing, dancing, golf and reading. He was a strong supporter of social justice and environmental causes and was always willing to engage in spirited political discussions. Frederick was predeceased by Ruth, Virginia, his six siblings and his son Peter. He is survived by daughters Judith and Zoe; grandchildren Jaime, Christopher, Laura and Paul; and great-grandchildren Sofi and Lukas. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A graveside service will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Herring Ponds Watershed Association, Box 522, Sagamore Beach, MA 02562. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
