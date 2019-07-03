Frederick W. "Fred" Fowler, of South Weymouth, passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side on June 29, 2019, at the age of 95. Fred grew up in North Weymouth and served in the Army during World War II and fought at the historic Battle of the Bulge. He was a Teamster for Local 25 until his retirement. Fred could solve any problem big or small and was always willing to lend a hand and his tools. An avid traveler, Fred enjoyed all the trips he took with his family, but most of all he loved camping. His time spent with his family was his most cherished; he never missed an event, especially with his grandchildren. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Eleanor S. (Snow) Fowler, he was the loving father of Frederick W. Fowler III and his wife Mary of Freehold, N.J., and Jeanine F. Callahan of Weymouth; best Papa ever to Carissa and her husband Chris Cyriax, Marc Fowler, Catherine and Jack Callahan. His sister, Helen Reilly, predeceased him. Also survived by extended family members, including his dear sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces and nephews and his wonderful neighbors, Bob, Nancy, Marylou and Norma who became family. His family will always carry his memory in their hearts. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, July 7, 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 8, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. A burial will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:45 p.m. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fred's favorite charity, the Salvation Army (https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation/checkout). Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 3, 2019